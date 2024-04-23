Perplexity brings its "answer engine" to enterprises

Perplexity, the 2-year-old AI-generated "answer engine," Tuesday launched its first business offering, Perplexity Enterprise Pro. Why it matters: AI for business is big business and Perplexity is trying to take a piece of that pie at a time when younger generations are flocking to Google alternatives to satisfy their search needs.

Driving the news: Perplexity also announced it has raised an additional $62.6 million to support its enterprise growth, taking its fundraising total to $164 million and valuation to over $1 billion.

Investors include Y Combinator's former head of AI Daniel Gross, Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan, Stanley Druckenmiller and Jeff Bezos.

How it works: The platform uses AI to answer inquiries with citations such as news articles, charts, videos or images.

Perplexity says it currently fields more than 169 million queries per month.

Zoom in: Enterprise Pro will speed teams' research by scanning the web and internal company data shared with the platform, a Perplexity spokesperson told Axios. Prices start at $40 per month or $400 per year, per seat.

The service has already been deployed at Databricks, Zoom, Snowflake, ElevenLabs, Paytm and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Perplexity is also partnering with foreign telecommunications companies SK Telecom in Korea, Japan's SoftBank Corp. and Deutsche Telekom in Germany, to allow their users to access Perplexity at a discounted rate.

What's next: Perplexity plans to sell ads across its platform, but will not show ads before or within answers and will not let advertisers pay to influence an answer, according to a spokesperson.

Go deeper: Chat-based search flunks the "show your work" test