Apr 23, 2024 - Technology

Perplexity brings its "answer engine" to enterprises

Photo of the Perplexity logo on a smart phone

Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Perplexity, the 2-year-old AI-generated "answer engine," Tuesday launched its first business offering, Perplexity Enterprise Pro.

Why it matters: AI for business is big business and Perplexity is trying to take a piece of that pie at a time when younger generations are flocking to Google alternatives to satisfy their search needs.

Driving the news: Perplexity also announced it has raised an additional $62.6 million to support its enterprise growth, taking its fundraising total to $164 million and valuation to over $1 billion.

  • Investors include Y Combinator's former head of AI Daniel Gross, Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan, Stanley Druckenmiller and Jeff Bezos.

How it works: The platform uses AI to answer inquiries with citations such as news articles, charts, videos or images.

  • Perplexity says it currently fields more than 169 million queries per month.

Zoom in: Enterprise Pro will speed teams' research by scanning the web and internal company data shared with the platform, a Perplexity spokesperson told Axios. Prices start at $40 per month or $400 per year, per seat.

  • The service has already been deployed at Databricks, Zoom, Snowflake, ElevenLabs, Paytm and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
  • Perplexity is also partnering with foreign telecommunications companies SK Telecom in Korea, Japan's SoftBank Corp. and Deutsche Telekom in Germany, to allow their users to access Perplexity at a discounted rate.

What's next: Perplexity plans to sell ads across its platform, but will not show ads before or within answers and will not let advertisers pay to influence an answer, according to a spokesperson.

