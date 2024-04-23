The brothers are business partners, both serving as executives for their real estate company and owning a controlling interest in Sunwest Bank, which has more than $2.7 billion in assets.
Eric Hovde is seeking to unseat Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) as Democrats cling to a slim Senate majority.
Follow the money: Steve Hovde's contribution to the PAC accounted for almost all of the $1.03 million it raised in the first quarter of this year.
The PAC spent over $220,000 on digital ads backing Eric Hovde and criticizing Baldwin this month.
The ads slammed Baldwin as a "career politician" and praised Eric Hovde's record as a businessman and job creator.
The big picture: Eric Hovde is just one of a number of GOP Senate candidates who are self-financing their campaigns this election cycle.
Eric Hovde loaned his campaign $8 million in the first quarter of this year. Hovde has spun his self-financing of his campaign as a positive, arguing that he is not beholden to special interests.
Ohio's Bernie Moreno loaned his campaign $1.5 million to start the year, Montana's Tim Sheehy loaned his campaign $500,000 and Pennsylvania's Dave McCormick loaned himself nearly $1 million.
Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), the chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, told Axios that Eric Hovde is a "flawed candidate" and argued there is a "clear contrast" between the Republican and Baldwin.