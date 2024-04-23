Charted: Repair costs

Data: Consumer Reports; Note: Cost rounded to nearest thousand dollars; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

One of Tesla's biggest selling points got a significant third-party validation: Consumer Reports declared the company's vehicles have the lowest maintenance costs of any major automotive brand.

Why it matters: The endorsement could deliver a boost to the Tesla brand's perception at a time when sales are sagging.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has long maintained that the company's vehicles are affordable to maintain, in part due to the fact that EVs have fewer components than gas vehicles.

By the numbers: Tesla vehicles cost an average of $4,035 in maintenance and repair bills in their first 10 years, besting the second place brand, Buick, by $865, according to Consumer Reports.