Supreme Court agrees to hear Biden admin appeal in ghost guns case

U.S. Supreme Court police officers stand on the steps of the nation's high court on April 16. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a case stemming from a disputed regulation of so-called "ghost guns."
The big picture: The Biden administration appealed a lower court ruling that invalidated its attempt to regulate the firearms, which are typically self-assembled and do not have serial numbers, making them difficult to trace.
Catch up quick: The Biden administration's 2022 regulation changed the definition of a firearm to include unfinished gun parts, like frames and receivers.
State of play: Ghost guns can become fully functioning, untraceable firearms in less than one hour, per Everytown for Gun Safety.
