Skip to main content
Apr 22, 2024 - Business

Private equity firm CVC sets IPO pricing

headshot
CVC Capital Partner office logo

Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

London-based private equity firm CVC Capital Partners has set an IPO range that could value it at up to $16 billion, with plans to begin trading Friday in Amsterdam.

Why matters: This would be the largest private equity firm to go public since TPG in early 2022, and comes ahead of an expected listing later this year from General Atlantic.

  • CVC also would become Europe's second most-valuable listed PE firm, behind Sweden-based EQT.

Catch up quick: CVC has tried going public twice before, but pulled back due to the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Gaza wars.

Go deeper