Private equity firm CVC sets IPO pricing

Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images.
London-based private equity firm CVC Capital Partners has set an IPO range that could value it at up to $16 billion, with plans to begin trading Friday in Amsterdam.
Why matters: This would be the largest private equity firm to go public since TPG in early 2022, and comes ahead of an expected listing later this year from General Atlantic.
Catch up quick: CVC has tried going public twice before, but pulled back due to the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Gaza wars.