Charted: Changing food habits

Data: AlphaWise, Morgan Stanley Research; Chart: Axios Visuals

Fresh survey results from users of so-called GLP-1 weight loss drugs provided a projection for some changes to what people will be eating in the future.

That includes less ice cream and cookies, but more protein bars and trail mix.

Between the lines: Morgan Stanley surveyed 300 people in February currently taking GLP-1 drugs, such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro/Zepbound.

71% of those surveyed reported consuming less ice cream (4% reported eating more), the biggest change in an single category tracked in the survey.

Over half are eating less of frozen pizzas and meals, and, among those, nearly 80% are cutting back by more than 50%.

Zoom out: For the chart above, Morgan Stanley analysts took their estimate for the share of the U.S. population they expect to be on GLP-1s in 2035 (around 9%), and combined that with the consumption trends from their survey.