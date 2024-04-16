Apr 16, 2024 - Health
Charted: Young adult sterilization soars post-Roe v. Wade
There was an "abrupt increase" in young adults opting for vasectomies and tubal ligations after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, according a study in JAMA Health Forum.
What they found: The University of Pittsburgh-led study found a particular jump in tubal ligations among women ages 18 to 30.
- It was roughly double the rate of vasectomies sought by men in that age group.
- "This change may reflect fears of restricted access to abortion and/or contraception," the authors wrote.
Yes, but: The data was not broken down by state, which would have allowed a comparison of the response in those with and without abortion bans.
Go deeper: Vasectomies up in Oregon since Roe vs. Wade overturned