The government on Friday rested in its case against cryptocurrency trader Avraham Eisenberg, who is facing fraud charges. Driving the news: Prosecutors presented very strong arguments that the defendant had a good idea he was committing a crime over a year ago, when he managed to extract over $100 million from Mango Markets. Why it matters: In a fraud case, the government has to not only show that the defendant committed a crime, but that they were aware that what they were doing was against the law.

Catch up fast: Eisenberg is on trial in Federal Court in Manhattan for engaging in a trade where he was able to withdraw all the capital on Solana-based Mango Markets on October 11, 2022, using a derivate of the mango (MNGO) token as collateral.

After inflating the token with strategic purchases on various exchanges, he used the inflated value of a MNGO derivative as collateral to borrow all the available deposits on the platform, over $100 million worth.

Then he withdrew those funds to a wallet he controlled, and let his loan default.

Inside the room: The government called FBI Special Agent Taylor LaGrange as its final witness. LaGrange went through documents that suggested the defendant suspected he was crossing a legal line.

The agent had reviewed a bunch of documents that the government wanted to enter into evidence. She was not a part of the larger investigation into Eisenberg.

First, they entered a complaint in a July 2022 lawsuit Eisenberg brought against Numeris, Ltd, in which he objected to a trade on the Waves blockchain. There, the defendants allegedly inflated the value of the WAVES coin, and then used that to borrow and walk away with a bunch of stablecoins.

Then, they showed a tweet in which Eisenberg shared a Department of Justice press release about manipulation of prices for an exotic trade in the foreign exchange markets, in September 2022.

On September 28, he shared another press release about a consent decree from Justice about a cryptocurrency team that collaborated with a market maker to make liquidity for a token it had created look robust. Then, he sold $2 million worth of it.

Zoom in: The government produced chat logs of Eisenberg describing how he was looking for a thinly traded tokens, whose price he could move quickly by making a big purchase.

In that chat, he lists pros and cons of attempting it against balancer (BAL) of mango (MNGO), the token at question in his case.

Friction point: They also produced evidence of extensive searches by Eisenberg on his phone and on his computer for topics like market manipulation, when market manipulation becomes a crime, security at airports and extradition rules from Israel (where he went immediately after completing the trade).

Yes, but: The defense also showed that Mango Markets notified users of its platform ultimately faced the risk of this kind of loss.

During the cross-examination of government witness, Oliver Tonkin of the BCB Group, the government walked through the service's documentation.

It showed that losses on the platform were ultimately backstopped by other users, even if they weren't directly party to the trade. The documentation referred to this as "socialised losses."

That page reads differently now.

Of note: Though a shadow of its former self, the decentralized exchange has carried on. Its latest version has about $18 million deposited and is doing hundreds of thousands in volume today.

Between the insurance fund and those returned by Eisenberg, platform users were made whole in a couple weeks after the trade.

In the room: Eisenberg's parents were there to watch the government close its case against their son in court today.

While the jury was out of the room, the defense won a concession from the judge to show tweets from Eisenberg showing he believed his trade was legal. They have not yet been shown to the jury.

Worth your time: After returning most of the funds to the company, but before his arrest, Eisenberg talked through his trade and its ethics in detail on the Unchained Podcast.

What's next: The defense will begin Monday morning, with the trial likely to end the middle of next week.