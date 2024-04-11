Youths say goodbye to Google

Gen Z is turning toward social media as a search engine, seeking quick, relatable answers amid dissatisfaction with Google's results, writes Axios' April Rubin.

Why it matters: Young internet users' behavior marks a clear departure from that of millennials, many of whom take pride in their "Google-fu."

It's also a headache for Google, a nearly $2 trillion company that's still heavily reliant on ad revenue tied to search results.

Driving the news: 46% of those aged 18-24 start their information quests by searching on Google, per data shared exclusively with Axios from YPulse, a youth research firm.

That's compared to 58% of those aged 25-39.

21% of 18- to 24-year-olds start with TikTok, while 5% start on YouTube.

The big picture: Social media platforms have "shifted so much from being a place to connect with friends and family to an information superhighway," MaryLeigh Bliss, chief content officer for YPulse, tells Axios.

Some users prefer to search on social media to get more authentic answers, especially as Google and others increasingly promote sponsored results.

State of play: Users have been increasingly dissatisfied with Google's search results, says Danny Goodwin, managing editor of digital marketing and tech site Search Engine Land.

Low-quality results are well optimized to show up high on Google search result pages, per a study published this year by researchers in Germany, focused on product searches.

Plus, an increase in AI-generated content could exacerbate those issues, the researchers warned.

"You're getting more information in smaller bites from more, different sources," says Fred Cook, director of USC's Annenberg Center for Public Relations.

Gen Zers are also true digital natives, having grown up in the social media era with no memory of Google's early days.

What they're saying: "People have many choices when it comes to accessing information," a Google spokesperson said.

"We're focused on continuing to make Search a place where you can find high-quality, reliable information as well as a variety of first-hand perspectives."

