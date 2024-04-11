Vertex agrees to pay $4.9 billion for kidney disease drugmaker

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has agreed to buy Alpine Immune Sciences, a Seattle-based biotech focused on inflammatory kidney disease, for around $4.9 billion in cash. Why it matters: This is the year's largest biotech merger so far, and also the richest deal in Vertex's 25-year history.

It also reflects surging industry interest in immunotherapies.

By the numbers: Vertex will pay $65 per Alpine share, which represents a 67% premium over Tuesday's closing price, with the deal expected to close in Q2.

Alpine could be required to pay a $173 million termination fee.

Go deeper, per Stat News: "The acquisition gives Vertex a drug called povetacicept, which has shown promise in treating IgA nephropathy (IgAN), an autoimmune disorder of the kidney that can lead to end-stage renal disease and affects 130,000 people in the U.S. The drug will enter Phase 3 clinical development in the second half of the year."