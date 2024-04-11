21 hours ago - Energy & Environment
"Two years left to save the world": Top UN climate official elevates the stakes
The top UN climate official used jarring, controversial framing in a stark speech in London on Wednesday, claiming we only have "two years left to save the world."
Why it matters: Simon Stiell's speech laid out the stakes for meeting the Paris targets before multiple international gatherings, elections and deadlines, starting with World Bank-IMF spring meetings next week.
Yes, but: The headline of his talk at the Chatham House think tank is garnering the most attention.
- His presentation risks straying into the land of climate doomers, but it is about the timeline of the Paris Agreement, not evidence showing the globe has a two-year window to avert climate catastrophe.
- The accord calls for countries to submit their next national climate targets by 2025, covering the period out to 2035.
- Stiell made the case for stronger pre-2030 targets to be made ASAP, noting current plans "in aggregate would barely cut emissions at all by 2030."
Zoom in: Significantly, Stiell also called for a "new deal" on climate finance to be negotiated at COP 29 in Baku.
- It would provide vastly more abundant and flexible funding to help countries withstand climate impacts and transition away from fossil fuels, he said.
- In a message with relevance to the U.S., he said demand-side measures, such as carbon pricing, are needed to "speed up the decline of fossil fuels."
- He also warned against governments, and voters, deemphasizing climate ahead of pivotal elections.
The bottom line: Stiell sees a time crunch approaching that could have long-lasting repercussions.