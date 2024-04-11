Sam Bankman-Fried plans to appeal his conviction

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried at the U.S. federal courthouse in New York last year. Photo: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has filed a notice of his intent to appeal his conviction and sentence with the court of the Southern District of New York. The big picture: In perhaps the most closely watched trial in the history of the still young cryptocurrency industry, the 32-year old executive was found guilty on all seven charges against him in November, and then sentenced to 25 years in prison.

An appeal in the case was expected based on statements made by his counsel at sentencing.

Details: The filing doesn't say anything about the arguments he plans to make, only that he's represented by Alexandra A.E. Shapiro, of Shapiro Arato Bach.

Flashback: Earlier this month, his attorneys at Mukasey & Young asked the court to recommend that their client remain in custody of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, so that he could stay near his counsel while he pursued an appeal.