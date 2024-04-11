Medicare floats incentive for hospitals to offer new sickle cell treatments
Hospitals within months could get extra federal money to administer pricey new gene therapies for sickle cell disease, including the first CRISPR-based treatment.
Why it matters: The Medicare proposal would provide more incentive to offer the multimillion-dollar gene therapies when about half of those living with sickle cell are lower-income people on Medicaid.
How it works: The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Wednesday proposed paying hospitals an extra 75% of the estimated costs of the treatments on top of what Medicare already pays for the therapy.
- That's above the typical 65% add-on payment hospitals can get for using new technologies.
- The proposal follows Food and Drug Administration approval of two sickle-cell treatments in December. CMS announced a pilot program to increase access to the drugs for Medicaid patients in January.
Caveat: The increased payments are contingent on CMS categorizing the treatments as new technologies and would end once therapies age out of their "newness period," CMS said.
Zoom out: CMS on Wednesday also proposed updating hospitals' fiscal 2025 Medicare payments by 2.6%, or $3.2 billion. Hospitals decried the proposal as inadequate in light of inflation and labor challenges.