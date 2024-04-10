16 hours ago - Economy
Staying seated
Will you swap seats?
- Those are the "four most divisive words on a flight," the Wall Street Journal says.
The big picture: With airlines charging for preferred seats these days, some folks aren't reacting very kindly to the age-old request from fellow passengers.
- "99% of the time I'm going to say no," 35-year-old digital marketing director James Randolph tells WSJ. "I picked this seat. I want to have it. I paid extra for it."
💭 Nathan's thought bubble: We can feud with each other — or we can direct our discontent at the airlines for forcing us to pay to sit with our traveling mates.
