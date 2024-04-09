LinkedIn unveiled a new verification process today for job recruiters amid a rising number of scams targeting users. Why it matters: Generative AI tools have made it easier for scammers to reach out to unsuspecting users about fake job offers to collect sensitive financial information.

Zoom in: Verified recruiters will soon receive a checkmark badge on their profiles that confirms they are who they say they are.

When a recruiter messages someone, a badge will also appear under their accompanying profile information saying they're verified.

Recruiter verification goes through the same process as other accounts on the the platform: Users can provide a work email for a verified company or work with partners like CLEAR.

Between the lines: LinkedIn estimates that it already catches most fake accounts before members report them.

Adding verification is meant to help the "edge cases" that can still leak through those detection filters.

What they're saying: "This is really about giving members transparency and control, so they can make more informed decisions," Wei Tu, vice president of trust engineering at LinkedIn, told Axios.

Yes, but: LinkedIn verification isn't available in all markets right now, although the company is working to expand verification to everyone.

What's next: LinkedIn will start rolling out the feature this week.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to clarify that LinkedIn verification is available globally (not just in North America), but not in all markets.