LinkedIn starts verifying recruiters to stop scams
LinkedIn unveiled a new verification process today for job recruiters amid a rising number of scams targeting users.
Why it matters: Generative AI tools have made it easier for scammers to reach out to unsuspecting users about fake job offers to collect sensitive financial information.
Zoom in: Verified recruiters will soon receive a checkmark badge on their profiles that confirms they are who they say they are.
- When a recruiter messages someone, a badge will also appear under their accompanying profile information saying they're verified.
- Recruiter verification goes through the same process as other accounts on the the platform: Users can provide a work email for a verified company or work with partners like CLEAR.
Between the lines: LinkedIn estimates that it already catches most fake accounts before members report them.
- Adding verification is meant to help the "edge cases" that can still leak through those detection filters.
What they're saying: "This is really about giving members transparency and control, so they can make more informed decisions," Wei Tu, vice president of trust engineering at LinkedIn, told Axios.
Yes, but: LinkedIn verification isn't available in all markets right now, although the company is working to expand verification to everyone.
What's next: LinkedIn will start rolling out the feature this week.
Editor's note: This story has been corrected to clarify that LinkedIn verification is available globally (not just in North America), but not in all markets.