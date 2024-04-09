President Biden and his daughter Ashley Biden at the White House on June 13, 2023. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

A Florida woman was sentenced Tuesday to one month in prison and three months of home confinement for stealing the diary of President Biden's daughter and selling it to a right-wing group. The big picture: Judge Laura Taylor Swain of the Federal District Court for the Southern District of New York called Aimee Harris' actions "despicable and consequently very serious."

The judge also sentenced Harris to three years of probation and ordered her to pay back the money she made from the sale.

Catch up quick: Harris and Robert Kurlander, who has yet to be sentenced, pled guilty in 2022 to transporting stolen property across state lines for their roles in selling Ashley Biden's diary to Project Veritas, the organization run by conservative provocateur James O'Keefe.

The pair each made $20,000 off the sale.

The intrigue: Before pitching it to Project Veritas, the pair approached the Trump campaign about buying the stolen material, per court filings.

The campaign told them to take the material to the FBI.

