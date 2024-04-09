Alethea Group, an AI-powered social media monitoring platform, has secured a $20 million Series B round led by Google Ventures, the startup first tells Axios. Why it matters: Alethea is one of the few cybersecurity companies able to raise money during an ongoing investment drought.

Heading into the 2024 U.S. elections, the funding will help the company boost its staff levels and build its product to spot and detect foreign disinformation campaigns online.

Zoom in: Founded in 2019, Alethea wades through social media posts and other online chatter to detect foreign influence operations launched against its clients.

Alethea's machine-learning platform pulls in news stories, social media posts and other content to track adverse user behaviors, the proliferation of new accounts and other indicators of a disinformation campaign.

Customers include companies, nonprofits and governments that would benefit from knowing if there's an ongoing disinformation campaign about their work or products.

A recent Alethea report found that Russian operatives have started creating fake versions of real news websites to link to in their social media campaigns — a far more sophisticated technique than 2016's bot-focused schemes.

The big picture: Alethea CEO Lisa Kaplan told Axios the new funding will help the company meet growing customer demand.

Alethea is part of a growing group of companies using AI-enabled technologies to help organizations track false narratives and disinformation campaigns about them.

Between the lines: Alethea now has several notable cybersecurity investors on its roster.

Karim Faris, general partner at Google Ventures, is joining Alethea's board as part of the new funding.

Ballistic Ventures — a firm led by Mandiant CEO Kevin Mandia, long-time Kleiner Perkins partner Ted Schlein, and ex-AT&T executive Barmak Meftah — has invested in Alethea since its Series A round and participated in the most recent raise.

What they're saying: "People kicked the tires on the tried and true, and then when that didn't work, they started reaching out to us," Kaplan said.

"People realized that this is the kind of thing where [if] it's going to happen, it's going to happen to everybody and in a lot of ways; it brings together communications and cybersecurity."

What's next: Alethea currently has around 50 employees, and the new funding will help to bring the company closer to 75 by the end of the year, Kaplan said.