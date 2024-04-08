Data: EclipseSimulator via in-the-sky.org; Map: Will Chase/Axios If you missed today's eclipse, you'll have to wait at least 20 years for your next chance to see one in the U.S. The big picture: The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. will come in 2044, but it will only graze a sliver of Montana and North Dakota.

If you're motivated to travel, parts of Iceland and Spain will see an eclipse in 2026.

Your best bet in the U.S. is Aug. 12, 2045, when an eclipse will stretch from California to Florida.

If today's syzygy viewing was ruined for you by a vengeful cloud, we wish you better luck in 2045!

