Justice Department stiffs Republicans on Biden-Hur interview audio

The Department of Justice on Monday refused to hand over to House Republicans the audio of President Biden's interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur. Why it matters: Republicans have threatened to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt for not producing the audio.

The DOJ said it would give Republicans the transcript of Hur's interview with Biden's book ghostwriter, Mark Zwonitzer, according to a letter from the DOJ obtained by Axios.

The big picture: Republicans have sought the audio of the interview after Hur's report on Biden's handling of classified information criticized his memory.

Hur did not bring charges against the president in the investigation — a conclusion that maddened Republicans.

The DOJ has already given Republicans the transcript of the Biden interview.

What they're saying: The DOJ slammed House Republicans for threatening Garland with contempt charges over the Biden audio.