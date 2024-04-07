Solar eclipse playlist: Grab your glasses and hit play
The total solar eclipse may only last a matter of minutes, but you can spend hours setting the mood for it.
The intrigue: We've created the ultimate compilation for the phenomenon to bring some sunshine to your ears amid the darkness.
- Here's a sampling of the full playlist of 50 tunes on Spotify.
"Total Eclipse of the Heart," Bonnie Tyler
Essential eclipse lyric: "I don't know what to do and I'm always in the dark/ We're living in a powder keg and giving off sparks."
"Black Hole Sun," Soundgarden
Essential eclipse lyric: "Black hole Sun, won't you come/ And wash away the rain?"
"Dark Star," Grateful Dead
Essential eclipse lyric: "Dark star crashes, pouring its light into ashes/ Reason tatters, the forces tear loose from the axis."
"Eclipse," Pink Floyd
Essential eclipse lyric: "And everything under the sun is in tune/ But the sun is eclipsed by the moon."
"Moondance," Van Morrison
Essential eclipse lyric: "Well, it's a marvelous night for a Moondance/ With the stars up above in your eyes."
"Watcher of the Skies," Genesis
Essential eclipse lyric: "Sadly now, your thoughts turn to the stars/ Where we've gone/ You know you never can go."
"No Sunlight," Death Cab for Cutie
Essential eclipse lyric: "With every year/ That came to pass/ More clouds appeared/ 'Til the sky went black/ And there was no sunlight, no sunlight."
"Ain't No Sunshine," Bill Withers
Essential eclipse lyric: "Ain't no sunshine when she's gone/ Only darkness every day."
"When There Is No Sun," Sun Ra
Essential eclipse"lyric: "The sky is a sea of darkness/ When there is no sun to light the way."
"The Dark of the Sun," Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Essential eclipse lyric: "In the dark of the sun/ We will stand together/ Yeah, we will stand as one."