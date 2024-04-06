WrestleMania 40: Ranking the matches from most to least anticipated
WrestleMania 40 weekend is upon us.
Why it matters: This year's card — stretched over two nights on Saturday and Sunday — is loaded and headline by the return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
State of play: There are bound to be a few surprises, including a match or two added, so be sure to check out the full schedule for each night.
- Here's how we rank WrestleMania 40's matches, from most to least anticipated:
- The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins
- Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (WWE Universal Championship)
- Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch (Women's World Championship)
- Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
- Six-Pack ladder match for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships
- Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (World Heavyweight Championship)
- Iyo Sky vs. Bayley (WWE Women's Championship)
- Gunther vs. Sami Zayn (Intercontinental Championship)
- Bianca Belair, Naomi & Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL
- LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
- Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens (United States Championship)
- Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio
- Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament
The intrigue: Jade Cargill's debut elevates the women's tag match above some of the other less anticipated matches.
- Both women's championship matches have had great builds, but Ripley's amazing performance with Charlotte Flair last year makes her match with Becky Lynch a must-see.
The big picture: What makes The Rock and Reigns versus Rhodes and Rollins on Saturday the biggest match is that it will determine how chaotic Sunday's main event— Reigns vs. Rhodes one-on-one — gets.
The bottom line: Every match has the potential to be entertaining, but the storyline involving Reigns, Rhodes and The Rock is the stuff WrestleMania main-event dreams are made of.