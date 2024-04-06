WrestleMania 40: Ranking the matches from most to least anticipated

WrestleMania 40 weekend is upon us. Why it matters: This year's card — stretched over two nights on Saturday and Sunday — is loaded and headline by the return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

State of play: There are bound to be a few surprises, including a match or two added, so be sure to check out the full schedule for each night.

Here's how we rank WrestleMania 40's matches, from most to least anticipated:

The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (WWE Universal Championship) Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch (Women's World Championship) Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso Six-Pack ladder match for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (World Heavyweight Championship) Iyo Sky vs. Bayley (WWE Women's Championship) Gunther vs. Sami Zayn (Intercontinental Championship) Bianca Belair, Naomi & Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL LA Knight vs. AJ Styles Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens (United States Championship) Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament

The intrigue: Jade Cargill's debut elevates the women's tag match above some of the other less anticipated matches.

Both women's championship matches have had great builds, but Ripley's amazing performance with Charlotte Flair last year makes her match with Becky Lynch a must-see.

The big picture: What makes The Rock and Reigns versus Rhodes and Rollins on Saturday the biggest match is that it will determine how chaotic Sunday's main event— Reigns vs. Rhodes one-on-one — gets.

The bottom line: Every match has the potential to be entertaining, but the storyline involving Reigns, Rhodes and The Rock is the stuff WrestleMania main-event dreams are made of.

