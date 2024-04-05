Axios Finish Line: Zotheka!

The amazing response to my Finish Line columns inspired me to write a new book — "Just the Good Stuff" — out later this month, Axios CEO Jim VandeHei writes.

Why it matters: All net proceeds will go to the Zotheka Foundation, which my wife, Autumn, and I started to provide motivated individuals with mentoring support and financial aid to attend vocational programs and 2- and 4-year colleges.

Zotheka (pronounced zoe-TAY-kuh) means "It's possible!" in the Chichewa language in Malawi.

No B.S.: This book and foundation only happened because of the way Finish Line readers responded to and shared my columns.

The book is written both for people in leadership positions and for up-and-comers — young and old — to grapple with tough stuff in work and life. It's a blunt, fast, easy read. I open my private diary about starting and running two companies — the good, the bad and the ugly.

If the spirit moves you, you can preorder here. All profits will go to scholarships. Readers often ask what they can do to thank Axios for our free newsletters. This is it!

If you run a team or company, get a bulk discount here.

The backstory: Zotheka, the foundation's name, is tattooed on my shoulder. You'll find out why in Chapter 1.

🚨🚨 A meal on Mikey: Axios will hold a drawing for anyone who preorders the book. The prize: Mike Allen and I will fly to your hometown to talk politics — or whatever! — with you and a few friends. Our treat.

Preorder the book, snap a photo of your confirmation and send it here: [email protected].

Multiple book orders will give you multiple chances.

🍿 A second bonus if you preorder: You can join a virtual event where Mike will grill me. Claim your tickets.