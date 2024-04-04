Apr 4, 2024 - Business
When your bank is a media company
Vizio, the TV maker, is a media company. So maybe it's not so odd that the bank on the corner is a media company, too.
Why it matters: JPMorgan Chase, a global financial services giant boasting assets of $3.9 trillion, Wednesday launched a subsidiary called Chase Media Solutions, which sells ads to brands on a performance basis.
How it works: Chase has detailed spending data on 80 million customers, to whom it can offer what the Wall Street Journal described as a "souped-up carousel of discounts" on its website and app.
- Brands can target new, lapsed or loyal shoppers, and pay Chase only if and when those shoppers end up buying something.
The bottom line: Given that every company is going to end up having an editor in chief, maybe every company will end up being a media company.