The fastest-growing form of philanthropy in America is collective giving — where individuals, usually women, pool their funds and their decision-making. Why it matters: This kind of structured giving provides a glimpse of what a democratic, egalitarian philanthropy looks like.

The big picture: A detailed new report from Philanthropy Together, based on extensive interviews, focus groups, and surveys, finds that the philanthropy practiced by giving circles is very different from the top-down practices of foundations funded by billionaires.

The leaders and members of the groups are overwhelmingly women, and often women of color. 60% of groups are entirely women.

The charities they support tend to be small community organizations. The giving is overwhelmingly local.

Rather than concentrate on metrics like "bang for the buck," the groups tend to be more concerned with racial equity and inclusion.

Donations are broadly unrestricted. In the jargon, it's "trust-based philanthropy" that isn't tied to outcomes or specific projects.

Zoom out: One thing the giving groups tend to have in common with old-school philanthropists is a stated commitment to "change not charity."

That means they see themselves at the philanthropic end of the charity-philanthropy spectrum — not giving to the needy directly, so much as building up the institutions that will create a stronger community.

The giving groups themselves become part of the civic infrastructure: These are formal institutions, often with paid staff, rather than informal ad-hoc groups of friends

Members of the groups generally start to self-identify as philanthropists only after joining a giving circle, even though they regularly donated to charity beforehand.

By the numbers: The number of giving circles, and the number of people who are part of one, tripled between 2007 and 2016 — and then tripled again between 2016 and 2023.

Today, there are roughly 4,000 such groups, with 370,000 members; between them, they gave away more than $3 billion over a five-year period ending in 2023.

"The movement is now on a trajectory to double again in the next five years," finds the 2024 report.

Most members donate less than $1,000 per year.

Between the lines: Members of the groups reported significant improvement to their physical, mental, and spiritual health as a result of joining. In an increasingly atomizing world, these groups create real community.

Members also became more likely to become actively engaged in local civic institutions.

"Collective giving is inherently a social, long-term, and community-based experience," write the authors.

The bottom line: "Collective giving is democratizing and diversifying philanthropy," concludes the report.