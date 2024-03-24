Sen. Lisa Murkowski not ruling out splitting with GOP

Share on email (opens in new window)

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) is not ruling out potentially leaving the GOP, per a CNN interview airing Sunday. Why it matters: Murkowski cited former President Trump's grip on the Republican Party as a reason for her discontent with the GOP, saying, "I certainly can't get behind Donald Trump."

What she's saying: "Oh, I think I'm very independent-minded," Murkowski told CNN's Manu Raju in an interview airing on "Inside Politics Sunday with Manu Raju."

Murkowski did not confirm she would move to become an independent, saying, "I am navigating my way through some very interesting political times, so let's just leave it at that."

If Murkowski changed her party affiliation, she would join a short list of senators who have done so. The most recent being Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), who announced earlier this month that she would not run for re-election.

Murkowski, who endorsed former UN ambassador Nikki Haley just days before she dropped out of the presidential race, said she "absolutely" wouldn't vote for Trump.

"I wish that that as Republicans, we had a nominee that I could get behind," she added.

Murkowski said she regrets that the GOP "is seemingly becoming a party of Donald Trump."

Flashback: Murkowski was one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump back in 2021, finding him "guilty" of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. He was ultimately acquitted.

Zoom out: The Republican Party has seen a flurry of politicians in Congress heading for the exit, most commonly to retire or for another job.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.) said he would resign in April, leaving House Republicans a one-vote margin.

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) also stunned GOP leadership when he announced his resignation. Buck left office on March 22.

