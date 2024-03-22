Former Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaking in Las Vegas in October 2023. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is joining NBC News as on-air contributor, the network announced Friday. Why it matters: She joins the network after facing a pressure campaign from former President Trump to resign from the RNC. Trump instead favored a triumvirate of loyalists to lead the committee.

It adds another staunch conservative voice to the network's repertoire of Republican commentators, which includes Marc Short, who was chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence, and Brendan Buck, a former top congressional aide.

What they're saying: "It couldn't be a more important moment to have a voice like Ronna's on the team," Carrie Budoff Brown, who leads NBC News' politics and elections reporting, said in a statement.

Brown added that McDaniel provide an "insider's perspective" on national politics, the future of the Republican Party and the key battleground of Michigan, where she lives.

The big picture: McDaniel's first appearance on the network will be March 24, this Sunday, on "Meet the Press with Kristen Welker," where she will sit for her first interview since stepping down from the RNC.

She will also provide commentary on MSNBC, which has drawn Trump's ire in the past. He previously vowed to investigate Comcast, its parent company, if reelected.

