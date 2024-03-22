The Crocus City Hall on fire in in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, on March 22. Photo: stringer/AFP via Getty Images

Russia's top security agency said gunmen killed at least 40 people and injured several others after storming a concert hall in a suburb of Moscow on Friday, AP reports. The big picture: Russia's Federal Security Service said it has opened a terrorism investigation into the attack at Crocus City Hall. The attack included explosions that started a massive blaze in the concert hall, which could accommodate over 6,000 people.

Russian state media outlet TASS reported that shopping centers in St. Petersburg were closed and the entire Leningrad region was placed under high alert.

TASS further reported that the second floor of the concert hall was almost destroyed by the fire.

Zoom out: The attack comes roughly two weeks after the U.S. Embassy in Moscow sent out a cryptic warning for U.S. citizens to avoid crowds because "extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow," including at concerts.

The Office of the Ukrainian President of Volodymyr Zelensky said his country was not involved.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby in a press conference Friday expressed sympathy for victims of "this terrible, terrible shooting attack" and said there was no indication Ukraine, or Ukrainians, were involved.

Kirby said the U.S. did not have prior knowledge and that he believes the previous warning from the embassy was not related to Friday's attack.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for additional details.