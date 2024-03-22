40 killed in Moscow suburb shooting, Russian investigative agency says
Russia's top security agency said gunmen killed at least 40 people and injured several others after storming a concert hall in a suburb of Moscow on Friday, AP reports.
The big picture: Russia's Federal Security Service said it has opened a terrorism investigation into the attack at Crocus City Hall. The attack included explosions that started a massive blaze in the concert hall, which could accommodate over 6,000 people.
- Russian state media outlet TASS reported that shopping centers in St. Petersburg were closed and the entire Leningrad region was placed under high alert.
- TASS further reported that the second floor of the concert hall was almost destroyed by the fire.
Zoom out: The attack comes roughly two weeks after the U.S. Embassy in Moscow sent out a cryptic warning for U.S. citizens to avoid crowds because "extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow," including at concerts.
- The Office of the Ukrainian President of Volodymyr Zelensky said his country was not involved.
National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby in a press conference Friday expressed sympathy for victims of "this terrible, terrible shooting attack" and said there was no indication Ukraine, or Ukrainians, were involved.
- Kirby said the U.S. did not have prior knowledge and that he believes the previous warning from the embassy was not related to Friday's attack.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for additional details.