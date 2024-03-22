Share on email (opens in new window)

Consumers might be wobbling if apparel, groceries and restaurant sales are any indication. Why it matters: Consumer spending is the lifeblood of the U.S. economy.

Between the lines: A slew of companies this week reported signs of consumers weakening:

Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald said consumer activity is "a little soft coming into the year."

Darden Restaurants — whose brands include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and Ruth's Chris Steak House — said its same-store sales fell for the first time since the pandemic.

General Mills said it expects its organic net sales in fiscal 2024 to be anywhere from down 1% to flat as it deals with what CEO Jeff Harmening called an "evolving operating environment."

The big picture: Gas prices — one of the most significant determinants of consumers' feelings about the economy — are rising.

While increases are typical at this time of year as the summer travel season approaches, the national average is up 26 cents per gallon over the last month to $3.53, according to AAA.

That's also 9 cents higher than a year ago.

The impact: Some consumers are beginning to look for cheaper alternatives to their staples.

Darden CEO Ricardo Cardenas said the company is tracking "a few signs of some consumers trading down within our brands," including upper-income diners.

"We think as long as we execute great and we have great word of mouth, that will get that higher-end consumer maybe to trade to one of our brands from someone else," he says.

Reality check: The National Retail Federation Wednesday forecast 2024 retail sales growth between 2.5% and 3.5%, in line with last year and the 10-year pre-pandemic average, both of which are 3.6%, the group noted.

The booming stock market and rock-solid job market should keep consumer confidence elevated.

The bottom line: Americans aren't exactly pinching pennies, but they are looking for savings.