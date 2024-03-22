The childhood benefits of adult-free play

Share on email (opens in new window)

Boredom isn't bad for kids — it actually benefits their development, psychologists say. Why it matters: Boredom that leads to unstructured play can curb attention-seeking behavior and inspire creativity.

What they're saying: A self-directed project might challenge and frustrate a child, but it can also build those "keep trying" skills, says Kimberly Alexander, a clinical psychologist in the Mood Disorders Center at the Child Mind Institute.

If a child is struggling with independent play, a caregiver could offer them options so the child can "problem solve the situation of being bored," Alexander says.

She suggests telling kids they have few minutes to decide on an activity, and then a half hour or so to do it. Meanwhile, let them know "I'll be over here, continuing with what I was doing," she says.

Ideas for boredom busters can include anything from building with Legos to tinkering with remote-control cars.

Making sure kids have "real-world" activities — not just virtual ones — is also important for fostering interpersonal skills.