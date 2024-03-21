Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's what's new on Netflix, BET+, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Prime Video. What we're watching: A new biopic about a political trailblazer, a documentary about the legend of Freaknik and a refresh of a popular '90s superhero cartoon.

"Shirley" — Available Friday on Netflix

The intrigue: Regina King starred in and produced this biopic about congresswoman and 1972 presidential candidate Shirley Chisholm.

In memoriam: In one of his final roles, Lance Reddick stars as Chisholm's campaign adviser, Wesley "Mac" Holder. The actor known for roles in "The Wire" and the "John Wick" franchise died of heart disease last year.

"Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told" — Available now on Hulu

Behind the scenes: Jermaine Dupri, Luke "Uncle Luke" Campbell and 21 Savage produced and appeared in this new documentary about Atlanta's HBCU cookout-turned-cultural-phenomenon: Freaknik.

Our thought bubble: The documentary gets lewd, Axios' Wilborn Nobles writes. But it also shows Atlanta's cultural evolution, so don't get lost in the sauce of its hedonism.

"X-Men '97" — Available now on Disney+

State of play: This new animated series is a continuation of the "X-Men" cartoons from the '90s.

Driving the news: Beau DeMayo, the show's creator, was recently fired.

"Diarra From Detroit" on BET+

Detroit native Diarra Kilpatrick ("Perry Mason") stars in this new dark comedy series about a divorced teacher who discovers her dating app match may be related to a missing child cold case. Available now.

The intrigue: The star-studded cast includes Phylicia Rashad, Morris Chestnut and rapper Kash Doll.

"Palm Royale" on Apple TV+

Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin and Carol Burnett appear in this new series set in 1969 about a woman trying to climb the social ladder in Palm Beach, Florida. Available now.

After promoting Weight Watchers for years, Oprah Winfrey discusses the impact of prescription weight loss medications with medical experts. Available now.

"Road House" on Prime Video

Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor star in this remake of the 1989 film starring Patrick Swayze. Available now.

"3 Body Problem" on Netflix

"Game of Thrones" creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are collaborating again for this mind-bending series based on Cixin Liu's novel. Available now.

"Buying Beverly Hills" season 2 on Netflix

This season, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fans will get more tea on the split between star Kyle Richards and real estate boss Mauricio Umansky. Available Friday.

"Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés" on Prime Video

Jamie Lee Curtis, Bryan Cranston and O'Shea Jackson Jr. join James Beard Award-winning chef José Andrés for a half-hour cooking special. Available now.

"Homicide: New York" on Netflix

This five-episode docuseries from executive producer Dick Wolf ("Law & Order'') revisits some of the biggest homicide cases in New York City. Available now.