Communicator spotlight: Chime's chief corporate affairs officer Jennifer Kuperman

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

As chief corporate affairs officer of Chime, Jennifer Kuperman is responsible for shaping the fintech company's reputation and sharing its story. Why it matters: She established Chime's corporate affairs function by bringing together the external and internal communications, public affairs, government affairs and community impact functions.

🗣What she's saying: "The corporate affairs team is basically like a little spinal cord that works cross functionally to help us kind of tell our story to all the stakeholders that matter to our success," she told Axios.

📍How she got here: Kuperman got her start in management consulting before joining Visa.

After holding various roles during her decade-long stint, she was recruited by Alibaba to serve as head of international corporate affairs before joining Chime in 2022.

💼 Zoom in: Kuperman is an active board member of Post Holdings, Bellring Brands and Kyriba. She also sits on the board of CoachArt, a nonprofit organization founded to match kids affected by serious illness with volunteers who can teach them arts or athletics skills.

"What I found in my experience on public and private boards is that reputation management, government affairs and social impact are things that every company — irrespective of industry, size and public or private status — all face and to be able to bring that expertise to bear is great for the company," she says.

🗞Trend watch: She points to "newsjacking" to grab the attention of key audiences.

"We have this amazing data and analytics team looking at consumer trends so we can understand the impact of our products and who's spending on what," say Kuperman.

"As a communications function, we'd like to parlay all this data into a story that ties into the cultural news story of the moment and help us drive the conversation toward Chime and our products."

🍽 Content plate: She recently read "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner and binged the last season of "The Crown" and "Ted Lasso."

🧠 Best advice comes from Visa CEO Joseph Saunders: Drive with influence.

"It's not how big your budget is or how many team members you have — you need to build and leverage the relationships across the organization. That's how you affect change."

Subscribe to Axios Communicators