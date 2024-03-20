Tensions between phaseout advocates and oil titans on display in Houston
HOUSTON — John Podesta, a top Biden climate aide, is giving the oil industry mixed grades on energy transition.
Why it matters: His remarks highlight wider tension on display at CERAWeek by S&P Global this year — and in past conferences, too.
Inside the room: "They're differentiated by their general commitments to invest in clean resources beyond carbon management, with companies like Equinor having very high targets and others sort of lagging," Podesta told reporters Tuesday.
- But he did give the sector props for working on its own methane emissions.
State of play: Oil titans all say they're committed to climate but dispute the viability of rapid transition from fossil fuels.
- They point to persistently strong and growing demand, and hurdles to scaling some alternatives like hydrogen and offshore wind.
- But critics — a muted presence here at best — say the fossil fuels industry is passively responding to market realities and thwarting faster progress, even as the window to meet Paris Agreement goals narrows fast.
Catch up quick: The sharpest comments this week came from Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser.
- "We should abandon the fantasy of phasing out oil and gas and instead invest in them adequately, reflecting realistic demand assumptions," he said Monday.
Zoom in: Reuters and the NYT have nice looks at this dynamic.
The bottom line: While COP29 brought a delicate consensus on the concept of moving away from fossil fuels, defining what that should look like is another matter.