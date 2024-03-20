Diogo Mónica, co-founder of crypto custodian Anchorage Digital, is joining Haun Ventures as only its second general partner. Why it matters: Haun Ventures is one of crypto's most active investors, and Mónica's background should give the firm added credibility with entrepreneurs.

The Silicon Valley firm was founded in early 2022 by Katie Haun, a former federal prosecutor and Andreessen Horowitz partner.

It's currently investing out of both a $500 million early-stage fund and a $1 billion token and growth-stage fund, with no plans to raise new capital this year.

Behind the scenes: Mónica and Haun first met seven years ago in a San Francisco coffee shop, when he was first thinking about launching Anchorage and she was not yet at Andreessen Horowitz.

Andreessen Horowitz would later invest in both Anchorage and its rival Coinbase, where Haun sits on the board of directors.

Anchorage remains the only federally chartered crypto bank, and will continue to be run by fellow co-founder and CEO Nathan McCauley. Mónica will become executive chairman of Anchorage.

What they're saying: "I've invested in over 100 companies as an angel investor, and now want to professionalize what's been a side hustle," Mónica explains. "I don't think of it as leaving Anchorage, because I'll still be helping the team on things like strategy and hiring executives."