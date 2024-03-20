Exclusive: Anchorage co-founder Diogo Mónica joins Haun Ventures
Diogo Mónica, co-founder of crypto custodian Anchorage Digital, is joining Haun Ventures as only its second general partner.
Why it matters: Haun Ventures is one of crypto's most active investors, and Mónica's background should give the firm added credibility with entrepreneurs.
- The Silicon Valley firm was founded in early 2022 by Katie Haun, a former federal prosecutor and Andreessen Horowitz partner.
- It's currently investing out of both a $500 million early-stage fund and a $1 billion token and growth-stage fund, with no plans to raise new capital this year.
Behind the scenes: Mónica and Haun first met seven years ago in a San Francisco coffee shop, when he was first thinking about launching Anchorage and she was not yet at Andreessen Horowitz.
- Andreessen Horowitz would later invest in both Anchorage and its rival Coinbase, where Haun sits on the board of directors.
- Anchorage remains the only federally chartered crypto bank, and will continue to be run by fellow co-founder and CEO Nathan McCauley. Mónica will become executive chairman of Anchorage.
What they're saying: "I've invested in over 100 companies as an angel investor, and now want to professionalize what's been a side hustle," Mónica explains. "I don't think of it as leaving Anchorage, because I'll still be helping the team on things like strategy and hiring executives."
- Haun adds: "My goal was never to be a solo GP. Diogo brings us something entirely new because he's a founder with a deeply technical profile."