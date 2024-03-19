George Lucas on Tuesday came out in support of Walt Disney Co. and its CEO Bob Iger, in their proxy battle with activist investor Nelson Peltz. Why it matters: The Star Wars creator, who sold Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012 for $4 billion, isn't known for getting in the middle of financial fights.

What he's saying: Lucas, who's believed to be Disney's largest individual shareholder, said in part:

"Creating magic is not for amateurs. ... When Bob recently returned to the company during a difficult time, I was relieved. No one knows Disney better."

The bottom line: Disney is drawing many well-known characters into its activist defense, with Lucas becoming the latest to join a parade that already included Jamie Dimon and eight grandchildren of Walt and Roy Disney.