Mar 19, 2024 - Business
Reddit and Astera Labs look to end the tech IPO drought
The drowsy tech IPO market should get smelling salts this week, when both Reddit and Astera Labs go public.
Why it matters: Beyond giving bored bankers something to do, this will test investor appetite for new issues that are AI-adjacent.
Zoom in: Reddit has begun licensing user data to train large language models, and expects to eventually expand into similar deals for real-time, AI search.
- Advertising remains the social media company's top revenue stream, but maybe not forever.
- Astera develops chip-based connectivity products that enable AI compute cluster performance at scale. Its sales rose 45% last year, with losses cut by more than half, and argues that its total addressable market will exceed $27 billion within three years.
By the numbers: The two companies could raise more than $1.4 billion, combined, with each expected to be larger than any other tech IPO so far in 2024.
- Reddit, which this morning disclosed a patent infringement claim from Nokia, plans to sell 22 million shares at $31-$34 per share, with a top fully diluted valuation of $6.4 billion.
- Astera Labs yesterday increased its offering size to 19.8 million shares at $32-$34 per share, with a top fully diluted valuation of $5.7 billion.
The bottom line: Tech IPOs should be plentiful when the stock markets are bullish and VC-backed pipelines are full.
- But that conventional wisdom has been defied for more than a year, including after last fall's brief run with Instacart and Klaviyo.
- This may be the year's best shot at reviving the norm, as strong debuts could convince others to finally take the public plunge.