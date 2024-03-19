Exclusive: Exxon CEO says company is "keeping a very close eye" on geothermal
HOUSTON — Exxon boss Darren Woods is watching progression of geothermal technology as the oil and gas giant mulls adding more low-carbon areas to its portfolio.
Why it matters: Woods spoke exclusively to Axios in a wide-ranging interview on the sidelines of the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston. His remarks are a window into how the powerful company views energy diversification.
The big picture: Woods said there are many technical challenges and cost hurdles, and Exxon isn't "actively pursuing" geothermal at the moment. But he added:
- "We're keeping a very close eye on it, recognizing there is a very strong alignment and synergies with what we already know how to do."
- It's "something that you could see in the future if we found...the right economics and an advantage that we could bring."
Catch up quick: Exxon has long said its transition strategy must be consistent with its core skills.
- Carbon capture, lithium, hydrogen and biofuels are its main areas.
Yes, but: Fossil fuels comprise the dominant share of investment by Exxon and the industry.
- Meanwhile, execs at CERAWeek pushed back against the idea of a rapid transition from fossil fuels.
Inside the room: Among Woods' thoughts on other key areas:
⚠️ Guyana. The CEO doesn't expect Venezuela's territorial dispute with Guyana will jeopardize Exxon's development of giant offshore oilfields there.
- He tells Axios multi-stakeholder efforts to ease tension "gives us confidence" that it will be "managed and contained, and won't have a material impact on what we're doing."
- Woods, in separate remarks and interviews, also dished on its dispute with Chevron over Hess Corp.'s Guyana holdings.
🖥️ Mixed views on AI. Exxon's internal tech unit is exploring AI's applicability to their business and use cases for taking advantage of it, he says.
- But Woods added: "My sense, like all these things, is today it's probably overhyped when people think that this is going to solve all the problems."