Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

HOUSTON — Exxon boss Darren Woods is watching progression of geothermal technology as the oil and gas giant mulls adding more low-carbon areas to its portfolio. Why it matters: Woods spoke exclusively to Axios in a wide-ranging interview on the sidelines of the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston. His remarks are a window into how the powerful company views energy diversification.

The big picture: Woods said there are many technical challenges and cost hurdles, and Exxon isn't "actively pursuing" geothermal at the moment. But he added:

"We're keeping a very close eye on it, recognizing there is a very strong alignment and synergies with what we already know how to do."

It's "something that you could see in the future if we found...the right economics and an advantage that we could bring."

Catch up quick: Exxon has long said its transition strategy must be consistent with its core skills.

Carbon capture, lithium, hydrogen and biofuels are its main areas.

Yes, but: Fossil fuels comprise the dominant share of investment by Exxon and the industry.

Meanwhile, execs at CERAWeek pushed back against the idea of a rapid transition from fossil fuels.

Inside the room: Among Woods' thoughts on other key areas:

⚠️ Guyana. The CEO doesn't expect Venezuela's territorial dispute with Guyana will jeopardize Exxon's development of giant offshore oilfields there.

He tells Axios multi-stakeholder efforts to ease tension "gives us confidence" that it will be "managed and contained, and won't have a material impact on what we're doing."

Woods, in separate remarks and interviews, also dished on its dispute with Chevron over Hess Corp.'s Guyana holdings.

🖥️ Mixed views on AI. Exxon's internal tech unit is exploring AI's applicability to their business and use cases for taking advantage of it, he says.