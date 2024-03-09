Congress avoids shutdown with tougher battle ahead

Lawmakers passed a $460 billion bundle of government funding bills Friday night to avert a government shutdown, but another deadline looms in just weeks. Why it matters: Congress will have to pass another batch of spending bills by March 22, and lawmakers have conceded that those negotiations will be a tougher lift.

The funding measures passed by the Senate on Friday in a 75-to-22 vote included appropriations for agriculture, housing, transportation and energy. They amount to just under half of government funding.

But thornier fights over funding for things like the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security are on the horizon.

The House passed the bills on Wednesday.

The big picture: Passing the funding for about half of the government is a win for both Democratic and Republican leadership, with some House conservatives eager to pick a shutdown fight.

The House Freedom Caucus this week lobbied Republicans to vote against the funding package, arguing it "surrenders Republicans' leverage" to force policy changes on border security and immigration.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) bucked the pressure from his right, instead partnering with Democrats to both pass a stopgap funding bill last week and the spending bills this week.

Congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle last week made clear at a meeting with President Biden that their priority was to avoid a shutdown.

Reality check: While lawmakers bought themselves some breathing room, there are just two weeks left before they could be back up against the wall of a government shutdown.

The debate over funding of the Department of Homeland Security is sure to be a knockdown, drag-out fight, with immigration and border security emerging as a top election year issue.

Go deeper: Congress unveils roadmap to averting partial government shutdown