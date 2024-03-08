GM sweetens Chevy Blazer EV deals after fixing glitchy software

Share on email (opens in new window)

Chevrolet Blazer EV is now cheaper, after software fixes. Photo courtesy of GM

General Motors has resumed selling its electric Chevrolet Blazer and lowered the price after fixing buggy software that forced the automaker to suspend sales last December. Why it matters: The Blazer EV "stop-sale" order, along with software problems affecting other models, had marred the critical launch of GM's new family of electric vehicles (EVs).

Driving the news: As it resumes sales, GM is also lowering the prices of several Blazer EV models by about $6,000.

Along with a $7,500 federal tax credit for EV purchases, the final cost of even the fanciest electric Blazer is now under $50,000.

What they're saying: "We are excited to have the Chevrolet Blazer EV available again, this time with a compelling price, enhanced features and functionality and qualifying for the full consumer tax credit," said Chevrolet vice president Scott Bell in a statement.

Catch up quick: Early Blazer EV customers reported problems ranging from flickering touchscreens, looping error messages and glitchy charging.

GM resolved the problems with a software update, and said the episode prompted it to establish a new software quality division and revamp its testing and validation procedures.

The bottom line: The entire auto industry is plagued by software problems as vehicles morph into battery-powered "supercomputers on wheels."