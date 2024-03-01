Trump’s vice president shortlist just got longer

Former President Trump said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is under consideration to be his running mate on the 2024 GOP ticket.
The big picture: Trump is said to be weighing several contenders. Many have auditioned at his rallies and other events in an effort to prove their loyalty.
Driving the news: During a joint interview with Abbott at the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday night, Trump told on FOX News' Sean Hannity that the Texas governor was "absolutely" on his vice president shortlist.
- Abbott has "done a great job," Trump said, adding that "certainly he would be somebody that I would very much consider."
- Trump also praised Abbott for endorsing his 2024 bid.
Zoom out: Trump's prospective VP picks include Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), among others.
- During the interview with Hannity, Trump also took time to praise Scott as a "very good man."
