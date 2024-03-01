In photos: Thousands of Russians mourn Navalny at Moscow funeral

Share on email (opens in new window)

Mourners look on at the burial for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at the Borisovo cemetery in Moscow on March 1. Photo: Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of supporters turned out in Moscow Friday for the funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny despite a heavy police presence. The big picture: Navalny was one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics and organized the most effective political movement against him.

He died in February after more than 35 months in Russia's brutal penal system. His family and associates have said they believe the Kremlin was responsible for his sudden death, which prompted international calls for an independent investigation.

Driving the news: Navalny's funeral took place under the supervision of busloads of riot police, the Washington Post reported.

Posts on Telegram from Navalny's team reveal the crowds that gathered to escort his coffin from the church where the funeral service was held to the cemetery where he was buried.

The crowds chanted Navalny's name as well as slogans like "no to war," "love is stronger than fear," and "Russia will be free!" the New York Times reported.

Navalny's coffin was lowered into the ground to the tune of Frank Sinatra's "My Way."

What they're saying: "Thank you for 26 years of absolute happiness," his widow, Yulia Navalnaya, said in a tribute.

In photos:

Thousands gathered outside the Mother of God Quench My Sorrows church in Moscow to pay their respects ahead of Navalny's funeral service despite a heavy police presence. Photo: Alexander NEMENOV / AFP via Getty Images

U.S. Ambassador to Moscow Lynne Tracy (R) and French Ambassador to Moscow Pierre Levy (L) attend Navalny's funeral ceremony. Photo: Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images

Pallbearers carry Navalny's coffin as mourners look on. Photo: Stringer/AFP via Getty Images

People holding candles surround Navalny's open casket during his funeral service. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Mourners tossed flowers in tribute as Navalny's coffin is transferred from the church to the cemetery for the burial. Photo: Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images

An Orthodox priest mourns next to Navalny's body at the cemetery where his burial was held. Photo: OLGA MALTSEVA / AFP via Getty Images

Navalny's mother looks on while holding bouquets as she sits next to his father at the burial. Photo: Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images

