In photos: Thousands of Russians mourn Navalny at Moscow funeral

He died in February after more than 35 months in Russia's brutal penal system. His family and associates have said they believe the Kremlin was responsible for his sudden death, which prompted international calls for an independent investigation.
Driving the news: Navalny's funeral took place under the supervision of busloads of riot police, the Washington Post reported.
Posts on Telegram from Navalny's team reveal the crowds that gathered to escort his coffin from the church where the funeral service was held to the cemetery where he was buried.
The crowds chanted Navalny's name as well as slogans like "no to war," "love is stronger than fear," and "Russia will be free!" the New York Times reported.
Navalny's coffin was lowered into the ground to the tune of Frank Sinatra's "My Way."
What they're saying: "Thank you for 26 years of absolute happiness," his widow, Yulia Navalnaya, said in a tribute.