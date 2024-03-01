Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Newly-released data shows a bifurcated world when it comes to energy transition and carbon emissions. Why it matters: Climate-friendly technology is moving much more slowly in developing economies — often the same places emissions and energy demand are rising fast.

What's new: The International Energy Agency just dropped reports on global carbon dioxide and "clean" energy trends in 2023.

Energy-related emissions growth slowed to 1.1% last year. Yet that's still the wrong direction when Paris Agreement targets envision steep cuts.

Emissions in advanced economies (OECD nations and a few others) fell 4.5%, "a record decline outside of a recessionary period."

But CO2 in China rose significantly, and India, Indonesia and other markets also saw increases.

How it works: Rising deployment of wind, solar, electric vehicles, nuclear and other climate-friendly tech is holding down the pace of emissions growth.

"Since 2019, clean energy growth has outpaced growth in fossil fuels by a ratio of two-to-one," IEA finds.

But that uptake is highly uneven, with the vast majority occurring in advanced economies and China, "with the rest of the world continuing to lag well behind."

Stunning stats: "In 2023, China and advanced economies accounted for 90% of capacity additions for wind and solar PV, and more than 95% of global sales of electric cars," the agency's report states.

The big picture: IEA's goal isn't to 'tsk-tsk' economies where people are striving for better living standards, but is instead highlighting capital gaps.

"We need far greater efforts to enable emerging and developing economies to ramp up clean energy investment," IEA boss Fatih Birol said in a statement.

The bottom line: Global climate goals envision both faster cuts in rich nations and far more progress in emerging economies.