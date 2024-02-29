Share on email (opens in new window)

The Lordstown Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio. Photo: Dustin Franz/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The SEC on Thursday charged the once-ballyhooed startup automaker Lordstown Motors with fibbing about the financial prospects of its EV pickup. Why it matters: Lordstown was showered with praise when it acquired a shuttered General Motors plant in 2019 and attracted a manufacturing partner in iPhone maker Foxconn.

The company's ascent raised hopes for an economic renewal in the northeast Ohio area surrounding the factory, but Lordstown ultimately filed for bankruptcy protection in 2023.

Driving the news: Lordstown "exaggerated the demand for the Endurance" and "misrepresented the company's timeline for delivering" the vehicle, the SEC alleged in a settled order.

The SEC said Lordstown violated certain federal securities laws, including certain antifraud provisions.

The other side: Lordstown did not admit or deny the SEC's findings but agreed to a cease-and-desist order and the disgorgement of $25.5 million.

The SEC said it would deem the fine "satisfied" by Lordstown's payment of certain class-action claims.

A Lordstown spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.