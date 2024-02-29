Share on email (opens in new window)

Institutional Shareholder Services voted in favor of all of Starbucks' board nominees, dealing a blow to the union group waging a proxy fight against the coffee chain. Why it matters: ISS holds heavy sway over institutional shareholders and the proxy advisory firm's decision puts Starbucks in a major advantage of winning all three seats.

Catch up quick: The Strategic Organizing Center (SOC), a coalition of labor unions that owns owns 162 Starbucks shares, nominated three candidates to the company's board.

What they're saying: "Historical [total shareholder return] tells the story of a company that is accustomed to successfully navigating challenges, but is now contending with formidable headwinds that have created a divergence between long- and short-term performance," ISS says in its report, claiming the union group's argument relies on correlation.

"By contrast, the board has provided shareholders with a more thorough and concrete assessment of the factors that have led to underperformance, which do not include unionization matters."

"Starbucks is pleased that ISS recognizes the strength of the Starbucks Board and supports the election of all its directors," the company said in a statement.

The other side: The union group claims Starbucks' missteps with labor efforts and other issues led to underperformance.

The SOC didn't agree with ISS' analysis, maintaining Starbucks should be "held accountable for endorsing a response to unionization that destroyed shareholder value."

The SOC also said it believed that Starbucks' agreement to meet with Workers United at the bargaining table represented "meaningful progress," but it was reactive.

"For this reason, we feel it is still important to add independent oversight to the Starbucks Board in order to ensure the Company follows through on its commitments."

The latest: Starbucks and Workers United agreed to begin discussions in hopes of reaching collective bargaining agreements, the coffee giant and union said Tuesday.

What's next: ISS' backing means a settlement before Starbucks' annual general meeting on March 13 is unlikely.

The March 13 vote will reveal just how much support each side garnered during the campaign and will set a tone for future union-led proxy fights

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to note Starbucks' annual general meeting is on March 13, not March 7, and to add a statement from Starbucks and SOC.