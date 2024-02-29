Generative AI as a speech coach

Generative AI tools can not only help you write a speech — they can help you deliver it with confidence. Why it matters: Two out of three people are terrified of public speaking, and artificial intelligence-powered tools like Yoodli are looking to ease these oratory woes.

Zoom in: Yoodli — founded in 2021 by Google alum Varun Puri and former Apple employee Esha Joshi — has raised more than $7 million from investors like Madrona, Cercano and Paul Allen's AI Institute.

It has also struck partnership deals with public speaking organization Toastmasters and executive search firm Korn Ferry.

Between the lines: Fortune 500 executives might have the resources for in-person media or speech training, but generative AI can bring that kind of coaching to anyone, anytime, says Puri.

"I want to help people around the world — especially kids in India — speak with confidence. Too many people miss out on opportunities they deserve because they may not communicate effectively," he added.

How it works: The platform can assess uploaded videos of speeches, presentations and pitches and provide feedback on delivery speed, word choice, repetition, eye contact and more.

The plug-in can also run in the background of a video call or meeting — though it only hears and records the speech of the Yoodli user — and will provide real-time notes on how you're communicating.

It can also help users prepare for tough conversations — like a request for a raise — by gaming out how the conversation could go, or assist with live interview prep by peppering users with pointed questions.

The big picture: There has been a major influx of AI-backed communication tools hitting the marketplace, and 64% of PR professionals have incorporated AI tools into their workflows.

What they're saying: Media trainers Axios spoke with said they could see some use cases for tools like this.

"I could see using this for continued engagement with clients and potential 'homework' exercises," says Sarah Brown, founder of media and presentation training firm Brighton Media.

It could also be used before a client's first session to help level-set and establish goals for human-led training.

Yes, but: Neither speech coaches nor the Yoodli co-founders view this as a replacement for in-person counsel.