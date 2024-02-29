Charles Duhigg on the power of "Supercommunicators"

The ability to communicate is what limits or enhances one's career — and it's a skill that everyone can learn. Why it matters: Whether you're a CIA agent, surgeon, astronaut or TV producer, you can't be effective at your job if you can't communicate, writes Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist and author Charles Duhigg in his new book, "Supercommunicators."

What they're saying: "Communications is the thing that makes success happen," Duhigg told Axios.

"If you think about why people end up in the C-suite, a huge part of it is their ability to communicate. ... It's usually because [they] can communicate and convince others to join them, or to see a vision for what they hope to create."

Zoom in: Supercommunicators can bring together audiences with different interests by understanding what kind of conversation they need to have — an emotional one or a practical one.

"The top suggestion I would give a leader is learn to ask questions," says Duhigg. "And when you hear something authentic, respond with your own authenticity — because that's how you will connect with other people, no matter what your business."

What to watch: AI won't take away our need to connect, but it could help leaders better understand how to connect with particular audiences.

We are in the golden age of understanding the science of communications, and technology — like AI — could enhance that, adds Duhigg.

