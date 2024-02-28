Kristina Karamo's removal as chair of Michigan's Republican Party was valid, a judge affirmed Tuesday. The big picture: Members of the state's party voted to oust Karamo, who denied the 2020 election results, on Jan. 6 this year, but she refused to accept the results.

Kent County Circuit Judge J. Joseph Rossi barred Karam from identifying herself as chair in a preliminary injunction issued Tuesday — the same day as the state's presidential primary.

"Any actions of Ms. Karamo since Jan. 6, 2024, purporting to be taken on behalf of the Michigan Republican state committee are void and have no effect," Rossi wrote in the injunction.

What she's saying: "I can't call myself chairwoman because I'm not going to get into legal trouble, but we will not let this go," Karamo told reporters after the ruling.

"Our delegates will not let it go because the delegates have been aggrieved."

Where it stands: Karamo declined to say whether she would appeal the ruling

Former Rep. Pete Hoekstra was named Michigan's GOP chair.

