Kristina Karamo on April 2, 2022, in Michigan. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Kristina Karamo's removal as chair of Michigan's Republican Party was valid, a judge affirmed Tuesday.
The big picture: Members of the state's party voted to oust Karamo, who denied the 2020 election results, on Jan. 6 this year, but she refused to accept the results.
What she's saying: "I can't call myself chairwoman because I'm not going to get into legal trouble, but we will not let this go," Karamo told reporters after the ruling.
Where it stands: Karamo declined to say whether she would appeal the ruling
