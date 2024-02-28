McConnell is one of 11 U.S. senators to serve as party leader for over a decade

Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving Senate leader in U.S. history, will step down from his leadership position in November.
The big picture: 11 senators, including McConnell (R-Ky.), have served as party leaders for a decade or longer.
- McConnell began serving in the Senate in 1985. He was minority leader from 2007 to 2015, majority leader from 2015-2021 and minority leader again from 2021 to the present.
- He has served as Republican party leader for 17 years.
- Seven of the longest-serving leaders were Democrats, and four have been Republicans.
Between the lines: During former President Trump's administration, McConnell confirmed three Supreme Court justices and hundreds of judges. Leading to the 2024 presidential election, McConnell has declined to endorse Trump.
Zoom out: The five longest-serving senators before McConnell were all Democrats and served terms ranging from 12 to 16 years.
Mike Mansfield (D-Mont.) served in the Senate from 1953 to 1977.
- He was the party leader, as majority leader, from 1961 to 1977.
- He was part of the Marine Corps, and eventually served as U.S. ambassador to Japan.
Joseph Robinson (D-Ark.) served in the Senate from 1913 to 1937.
- He was the party leader, as both majority and minority leader, from 1923 to 1937.
- He was a skilled defense attorney and was considered the "marshal" of President Roosevelt's New Deal.
Robert Byrd (D-W.Va.) served in the Senate from 1959 to 2010.
- He was party leader, as both majority and minority leader, from 1977 to 1989.
- Byrd was also the longest serving senator in history, with 51 years in office.
Here are the other longest-serving party leaders:
- Alben Barkley (D-Ky.): 12 years
- Harry Reid (D-Nev.): 12 years
- Bob Dole (R-Kan.): 11.5 years
- Arthur Gorman (D-Md.): 11 years
- Charles McNary (R-Ore.): 11 years
- Everett Dirksen (R-Ill.): 10 years
- Tom Daschle (D-S.D.): 10 years
