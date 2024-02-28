McConnell is one of 11 U.S. senators to serve as party leader for over a decade

Share on email (opens in new window)

Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving Senate leader in U.S. history, will step down from his leadership position in November. The big picture: 11 senators, including McConnell (R-Ky.), have served as party leaders for a decade or longer.

McConnell began serving in the Senate in 1985. He was minority leader from 2007 to 2015, majority leader from 2015-2021 and minority leader again from 2021 to the present.

He has served as Republican party leader for 17 years.

Seven of the longest-serving leaders were Democrats, and four have been Republicans.

Between the lines: During former President Trump's administration, McConnell confirmed three Supreme Court justices and hundreds of judges. Leading to the 2024 presidential election, McConnell has declined to endorse Trump.

Three GOP senators are viewed as the most likely to take on the role next.

Zoom out: The five longest-serving senators before McConnell were all Democrats and served terms ranging from 12 to 16 years.

Mike Mansfield (D-Mont.) served in the Senate from 1953 to 1977.

He was the party leader, as majority leader, from 1961 to 1977.

He was part of the Marine Corps, and eventually served as U.S. ambassador to Japan.

Joseph Robinson (D-Ark.) served in the Senate from 1913 to 1937.

He was the party leader, as both majority and minority leader, from 1923 to 1937.

He was a skilled defense attorney and was considered the "marshal" of President Roosevelt's New Deal.

Robert Byrd (D-W.Va.) served in the Senate from 1959 to 2010.

He was party leader, as both majority and minority leader, from 1977 to 1989.

Byrd was also the longest serving senator in history, with 51 years in office.

Here are the other longest-serving party leaders:

Alben Barkley (D-Ky.): 12 years

Harry Reid (D-Nev.): 12 years

Bob Dole (R-Kan.): 11.5 years

Arthur Gorman (D-Md.): 11 years

Charles McNary (R-Ore.): 11 years

Everett Dirksen (R-Ill.): 10 years

Tom Daschle (D-S.D.): 10 years

