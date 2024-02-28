Skip to main content
Feb 28, 2024 - Business

What to know about Fall Out Boy's tour with Jimmy Eat World

Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz performs on stage.

Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy. Photo: Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Fall Out Boy and Jimmy Eat World begin their So Much For (2our) Dust tour on Wednesday.

Why it matters: It features two of the biggest pop-punk bands of all time at a time when the genre is experiencing a resurgence.

The intrigue: The 23-date trek is a continuation of Fall Out Boy's So Much For (Tour) Dust tour the band wrapped up in December.

  • The latest run begins in Portland and includes stops in Seattle, Austin, New York, Columbus and Nashville.

State of play: Jimmy Eat World will join Fall Out Boy on every date.

  • Other special guests include The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play and Carr at select shows.

If you go: Tickets are available — via retail or resale — for every show with prices typically starting around $55.

Worthy of your time: To get you ready for the tour, we've created a Spotify playlist of essential songs.

So Much For (2our) Dust dates:

  • Feb. 28 — Portland, Oregon (Moda Center)
  • March 1 — Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena)
  • March 3 — Sacramento, California (Golden 1 Center)
  • March 4 — Anaheim, California (Honda Center)
  • March 7 — Fort Worth, Texas (Dickies Arena)
  • March 8 — Austin, Texas (Moody Center)
  • March 11 — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (Paycom Center)
  • March 13 — Birmingham, Alabama (Legacy Arena at the BJCC)
  • March 15 — Orlando, Florida (Amway Center)
  • March 16 — Jacksonville, Florida (VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena)
  • March 19 — Raleigh, North Carolina (PNC Arena)
  • March 20— Baltimore (CFG Bank Arena)
  • March 22 — New York (Madison Square Garden)
  • March 24 — Albany, New York (MVP Arena)
  • March 26 — Grand Rapids, Michigan (Van Andel Arena)
  • March 27 — Pittsburgh (PPG Paints Arena)
  • March 29 — Columbus, Ohio (Schottenstein Center)
  • March 30 — Lexington, Kentucky (Rupp Arena)
  • March 31 — Nashville, Tennessee (Bridgestone Arena)
  • April 2 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Fiserv Forum)
  • April 3 — Des Moines, Iowa (Wells Fargo Arena)
  • April 5 — Omaha, Nebraska (CHI Health Center Arena)
  • April 6 — Minneapolis (Target Center)
