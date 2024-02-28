Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy. Photo: Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images
Fall Out Boy and Jimmy Eat World begin their So Much For (2our) Dust tour on Wednesday.
Why it matters: It features two of the biggest pop-punk bands of all time at a time when the genre is experiencing a resurgence.
The intrigue: The 23-date trek is a continuation of Fall Out Boy's So Much For (Tour) Dust tour the band wrapped up in December.
State of play: Jimmy Eat World will join Fall Out Boy on every date.
If you go: Tickets are available — via retail or resale — for every show with prices typically starting around $55.
Worthy of your time: To get you ready for the tour, we've created a Spotify playlist of essential songs.
So Much For (2our) Dust dates: