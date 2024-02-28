Share on email (opens in new window)

Fall Out Boy and Jimmy Eat World begin their So Much For (2our) Dust tour on Wednesday. Why it matters: It features two of the biggest pop-punk bands of all time at a time when the genre is experiencing a resurgence.

The intrigue: The 23-date trek is a continuation of Fall Out Boy's So Much For (Tour) Dust tour the band wrapped up in December.

The latest run begins in Portland and includes stops in Seattle, Austin, New York, Columbus and Nashville.

State of play: Jimmy Eat World will join Fall Out Boy on every date.

Other special guests include The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play and Carr at select shows.

If you go: Tickets are available — via retail or resale — for every show with prices typically starting around $55.

Worthy of your time: To get you ready for the tour, we've created a Spotify playlist of essential songs.

So Much For (2our) Dust dates:

Feb. 28 — Portland, Oregon (Moda Center)

March 1 — Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena)

March 3 — Sacramento, California (Golden 1 Center)

March 4 — Anaheim, California (Honda Center)

March 7 — Fort Worth, Texas (Dickies Arena)

March 8 — Austin, Texas (Moody Center)

March 11 — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (Paycom Center)