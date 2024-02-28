The national economy finished 2023 on a strong footing, the Commerce Department confirmed today. And the rapid growth looks set to continue well into 2024. By the numbers: The second estimate of fourth-quarter GDP shows the economy expanded at a 3.2% annualized rate — down 0.1 percentage point from the initial reading.

Consumer spending and state and local government spending were even stronger than first estimated — but that was offset by weaker inventories.

A "nowcast" produced by the Atlanta Fed estimates that the economy is tracking at a 3.2% growth rate in the first quarter — most recently pushed up by home sales data and durable goods orders released this week.

How it works: GDPNow is a running estimate of growth based on available economic data and fluctuates as more data points are published.

Between the lines: With this quarter about two-thirds through, the only major data so far covers January. But those indicators suggest strong growth has been accompanied by stronger price pressures.