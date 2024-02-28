The national economy finished 2023 on a strong footing, the Commerce Department confirmed today. And the rapid growth looks set to continue well into 2024.
By the numbers: The second estimate of fourth-quarter GDP shows the economy expanded at a 3.2% annualized rate — down 0.1 percentage point from the initial reading.
Consumer spending and state and local government spending were even stronger than first estimated — but that was offset by weaker inventories.
A "nowcast" produced by the Atlanta Fed estimates that the economy is tracking at a 3.2% growth rate in the first quarter — most recently pushed up by home sales data and durable goods orders released this week.
How it works: GDPNow is a running estimate of growth based on available economic data and fluctuates as more data points are published.
Between the lines: With this quarter about two-thirds through, the only major data so far covers January. But those indicators suggest strong growth has been accompanied by stronger price pressures.
In a speech yesterday, Fed governor Michelle Bowman said her base case is that progress on inflation will continue despite signs of stalling progress in January.
Still, she warned that she remains "willing" to raise interest rates further "should the incoming data indicate that progress on inflation has stalled or reversed."