Coinbase investigating issue impacting trading, customer balances

Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
Coinbase is investigating an issue impacting trading on the exchange, and which is incorrectly showing some user account balances as zero.
Why it matters: The issues on the centralized crypto exchange come on a heavy day of volatility for bitcoin, where the world's oldest cryptocurrency hit its highest levels since November 2021.
Between the lines: As of 2:29pm ET, Coinbase said it was beginning to see improvement in customer trading.
Zoom out: Bitcoin was trading just above $61,000 Wednesday afternoon in a wild day of trading, which has seen its price range nearly $7,000 over the past 24 hours.